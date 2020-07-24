3rd suspect wanted for deadly shooting off Old Jackson Hwy in May

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The third suspect from a deadly shooting that occurred off Old Jackson Highway back in May has been identified.

23-year-old Daiquan Lamar Lee is wanted for murder, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The charges are in relation to a deadly shooting that occurred on May 4, 2020 on the 1600 block of Old Jackson Highway.

Lee, 19-year-old Shikorian Markel Corbitt and 21-year old Shikem Saiquan Wright fired shots into a car at Christina Cuteri. Cuteri later died from her gunshot wound.

Lee is considered armed and dangerous. He is known to be in hiding with help from his known counterparts. Lee also has warrants for attempted murder from a shooting that happened back in October.

If you have any information of Lee’s whereabouts, please contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811.