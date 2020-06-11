3rd District candidate ready to get back to work

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) The official field is set for all of Augusta commission race run-offs.

In District 3, After counting of about 4000 ballots left over from Tuesday, Sean Mooney and Catherine Smith McKnight will meet in the August run-off.

The outcome was extremely close in the four person race.

“Now that I’m definitely in George I’ll say this we worked hard but the work now is really just beginning I’m going to have to work extra hard and I plan on being I hope to be the next district three commissioner,” said 3rd District candidate Catherine Smith McKnight.

McKnight says she would welcome any endorsements from the two candidate in District 3 who did not qualify for the run-off.