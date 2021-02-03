3rd arrest made in May 2020 murder on Old Jackson Hwy in Aiken

CSRA News
Posted: / Updated:

(previous mugshot of Daiquan Lee)

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – A third arrest has been made in a May 2020 murder in Aiken County.

23-year-old Daiquan Lamar Lee was arrested on Wednesday, February 3 in connection with the shooting that claimed the life of Christina Cuteri.

Lee is charged with Murder, Armed Robbery and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

Lee also as 3 additional warrants for Attempted Murder that stem from a 2019 investigation.

The deadly shooting happened on May 4, 2020 at the intersection of Kathwood and Old Jackson Highway.

Investigators say three men fired shots at a car that was occupied by Cuteri and another victim, before driving away and leaving the scene.

19-year-old Shikorian Markel Corbitt was taken into custody shortly after in New Ellenton, and charged with Murder, Possession of Weapon during Violent Crime and Armed Robbery.

In July, 21-year old Shikem Saiquan Wright was arrested at River Edge Apartments in Augusta, also charged with Murder, Possession of Weapon during Violent Crime, and Armed Robbery.

(left) Shikem Saiquan Wright (right) Shikorian Markel Corbitt

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories