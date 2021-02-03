3rd arrest made in May 2020 murder on Old Jackson Hwy in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – A third arrest has been made in a May 2020 murder in Aiken County.

23-year-old Daiquan Lamar Lee was arrested on Wednesday, February 3 in connection with the shooting that claimed the life of Christina Cuteri.

Lee is charged with Murder, Armed Robbery and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

Lee also as 3 additional warrants for Attempted Murder that stem from a 2019 investigation.

The deadly shooting happened on May 4, 2020 at the intersection of Kathwood and Old Jackson Highway.

Investigators say three men fired shots at a car that was occupied by Cuteri and another victim, before driving away and leaving the scene.

19-year-old Shikorian Markel Corbitt was taken into custody shortly after in New Ellenton, and charged with Murder, Possession of Weapon during Violent Crime and Armed Robbery.

In July, 21-year old Shikem Saiquan Wright was arrested at River Edge Apartments in Augusta, also charged with Murder, Possession of Weapon during Violent Crime, and Armed Robbery.