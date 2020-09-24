3D model of Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative at USC Aiken unveiled

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The CSRA continues its growth in national protection by bringing a number of resources in one location. Georgia Cyber Center has brought together private industry, education, and government into one facility. Now it’s the University of South Carolina Aiken’s turn.

“This is precisely the kind of communication, collaboration, and cooperation that will lead us into the future,” South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk about the Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative.”You put all that together in a place like this, where the community and the talents are available to support it. We can make great progress, not only for our own people here, but also for the national security of the country,” he added.

McMaster as well a number of local, state, and national dignitaries were on hand to see an unveiling of a 3D model of the proposed AMC.

“Really the focal point is we’ve got Savannah River National lab here. We have the University of South Carolina Aiken here. There’s been a lot of interaction in the past and we wanted to accelerate that,” Under Secretary for Science Paul Dabbar told Shawn.

Six years in the making, the $50 million dollar facility will house advanced research in engineering, the sciences, and new technologies right outside the perimeter of SRS.

“I think a big vision for this is that Aiken and Savannah River National Lab should be a magnet for people across all, all across the southeast, all over the country. But in particular, the southeast working with companies around here, working with universities from Georgia to South Carolina, North Carolina, and elsewhere all to come here to work together on next-generation technologies,” Dabbar said.

Reports show that the economic impact could be a big one, bringing more than 100 research and development jobs and 200-400 construction jobs.

We’ll let you know when the construction of the building gets underway.

