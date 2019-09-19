39th Annual Arts In The Heart road closures

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – It’s a big weekend in downtown Augusta. The 39th annual Arts In The Heart festival starts tomorrow at 5:00 p.m. and several streets are already closed off.
Road Closures:
- 700 Block of Broad St.
- Albion & Broad St. from 7th to 10th Street
- McCartan is closed from Broad St. to Jones St.
- Parking Well on 600 Block of Broad St.
- Eastbound of Reynolds from 9th to 8th Street.
All closures will remain in place until after the festival ends Sunday night at 7:00 p.m.
The festival will feature: a global village with food and drinks from more than 20 countries, 5 stages with live entertainment, and a fine arts & crafts market.