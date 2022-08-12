BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Thirty-seven-year-old Keith Styburski has been reported missing since July 27, the morning his truck was struck by a train.

“I wish I could know so I can have a better understanding of what happened, so we can have a better understanding of what was on his mind when it happened, so we’d have a better chance of finding him,” family-friend Corbin Faircloth said.

The incident happened on Highway 56 and Watkins Pond Road early that morning.

“The last time we spoke with him was with my stepdad, a few days before he was last talked to,” Faircloth said.

Faircloth says that Styburski is a good guy.

“He’s very sweet, very kind, very loving and you know, he’d give you his shirt off his back if he could.”

Styburski has a daughter and also is the caregiver to his mother. Friends say it is unlike him to be missing for so long.

“He might go to the beach or something just to get away, but it’s not typical of him to go two weeks, three weeks without contacting his mama, because you know he loves his mama dearly and he takes care of his mama,” Faircloth said.

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office case report states that the conductor saw the 2003 gray Ford Expedition unattended laying across the train tracks, but couldn’t stop the train in time.

On Sunday, family and friends of Styburski will gather at 2 p.m. at the YoMart on Mike Padgett Highway to search for him.

“We just ask that everybody please come out because we do want all efforts on hand, so we can do as much searching as possible in as much time as possible because, you know, it is a person’s life out there,” Faircloth said.