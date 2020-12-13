34-year-old found shot to death in Aiken County; suspect arrested

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a shooting.

Officials say they were called to Dairy Barn Rd near New Holland Rd in Wagener Sunday at 4:10 a.m. after the body of a male was discovered.

The man was later identified as 34-year-old Franklin J. Suazo-Tifre. He died at the scene from at least one gunshot wound.

In autopsy in Newberry is scheduled.

According to Captain Eric Abdullah with the Sheriff’s Office, the preliminary investigation revealed that Suazo-Tifre and the suspect, 22-year-old Drekwon Davenport were involved in an altercation prior to the shooting.

Davenport was arrested and taken to the Aiken County Detention Center were he is expected to be charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office along with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death.