AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – About 30,000 pounds of fresh vegetables are being given away on June 25 to those in need.

Anyone interested can come to New Passion Church on 4220 Belair Frontage Road to get the food. No paper work is required.

The food donation stems from a delivery error so the company decided to donate the greens to Mission Dawgs Augusta who will be handing out the food in the parking lot at New Passion Church until they run out.