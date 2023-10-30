COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Three students and a bus driver had to receive medical attention after an early morning accident.

According to Columbia County School District administrators, the school bus serving 16, which is Harlem Middle and High Schools, was hit head on by an oncoming vehicle Monday, October 30th on White Oak Road in Appling.

Administrators say there were eight students on the bus at the time of the collision, and three of those students and the bus driver were transported by emergency medical services with reportedly non-life-threatening injuries.

Administrators add that students not transported were picked up by their parents, and a substitute bus and driver has been provided for students on route 16.

According to authorities, there were no other delays as a result of this collision.