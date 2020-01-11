3 recovering following shooting in Denmark

DENMARK, S.C. (WJBF) — Three people are recovering following a shooting in Denmark, South Carolina.

The incident happened Thursday, January 9 just before 6 p.m. in the area of Plum Alley.

We’re told a suspect entered the home and brandished a gun. One of the victims pulled his weapon inside the home and shot the suspect. As the suspect was leaving, investigators said someone shot inside the get-a-way car striking the driver.

Two of the victims were airlifted to Columbia.

The other was treated at a local medical center.

The victims and suspect names have not be released.

Authorities say the case is still under investigation.

