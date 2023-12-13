MARTINEZ, Ga. (WJBF) – After about a year of being in the works, families and county leaders gathered at Blanchard Park to cut the ribbon on three nature-themed playgrounds.

They were supposed to be complete around the end of October, but there were some delays.

“Our playground surfacing needed to be redone with our contractor, and then just a little behind getting some surrounding things completed, waiting on signage, those types of things,” said Dennis Hodges, the Deputy Director of Community Services for Columbia County.

About a million dollars from a General Obligation Bond funded the project. Two companies based in Georgia and Colorado did the construction and carved the rocks and trees by hand.

“This playground was actually specifically designed for Columbia County. You won’t find another one like it in the United States,” Hodges said. “You can walk the trails, get active, and then stop and play along the way. And then we’ve got one area that’s really catered toward smaller, younger children. And then we’ve got this area that’s catered really for like five to twelve year olds, and then the large boulder climbing area toward the back of the park, that can be all the way up to teenagers.”

Hand-painted designs of native Georgia animals are some of the finishing touches.

“I’m impressed with just the different things they have for the kids to climb on, and I like that there’s shade here so you’re not scorching in the sun during the summer,” said Alissa Commerford, who was visiting the park with her children. “So, I think we’ll definitely be coming back.”

“I’ve never seen a playground like this, like I went to a playground but it isn’t this big and this cool,” Commerford’s daughter said.

“I really like it, like the holds and everything to where you can get up to the top and you can just kind of walk around until you want to get back down,” said Jameson Switzer. “And there’s and easy spot to get down right there, and its really fun climbing.”

“I used to rock climb, and rock climbing is very expensive right now, so this is really cool and I think I’m gonna be on it more than they are,” said Jenae Switzer, Jameson’s mom.

Hodges said the county has some other park projects in the works – and based on the turnout at this grand-opening, families want all the fun they can get.