2nd local plant idling indefinitely; more CSRA jobs lost

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – A local paper plant is closing its doors for an indefinite amount of time.

Resolute Forest Products is located on Doug Bernard Parkway in South Augusta.

A long time employee, who prefers to remain anonymous, says he got a call Thursday morning telling him not to show up for work.

Here is the statement the company sent to WJBF:

Today Resolute announced the indefinite idling of our newsprint manufacturing facility located in Augusta. Market conditions continue to be challenging for the newsprint business. This difficult decision to proceed with the indefinite idling is driven by the significant ongoing decline in North American newsprint consumption.



The Augusta facility, which employs 160 people, has the capacity to produce 214,000 metric tons of newsprint annually. Continued challenging market conditions for newsprint have resulted in the mill taking several weeks of production downtime already in 2019, and the operation has been temporarily idled since early October in reaction to demand decline. Today’s announcement extends the idling indefinitely, and it is effective immediately.



Resolute management understands the impact this decision will have on employees, their families and the local community. The company will work with employees and community representatives to mitigate the impacts of the decision. The company also remains committed to customer service and delivery of high-quality products, and is working closely with customers to ensure a smooth transition.