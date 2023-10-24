AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Richmond County Coroner, Mark Bowen, has identified the second driver/victim in a double fatality crashed that happened last month.
34-year-old Dillion James Rickerson of Waynesboro was killed in that crash along with 30-year-old Richard Faber, of Burke County.
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene on the 5200 block of Mike Padgett Highway just before 9:30 p.m. on Friday, September 22nd.
Two victims were reportedly dead upon Deputies arrival.
A vehicle traveling northbound on Mike Padgett Highway swerved into the southbound lane striking the southbound vehicle. The northbound vehicle caught on fire.
Both drivers were killed.