AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Richmond County Coroner, Mark Bowen, has identified the second driver/victim in a double fatality crashed that happened last month.

34-year-old Dillion James Rickerson of Waynesboro was killed in that crash along with 30-year-old Richard Faber, of Burke County.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene on the 5200 block of Mike Padgett Highway just before 9:30 p.m. on Friday, September 22nd.

Two victims were reportedly dead upon Deputies arrival.

A vehicle traveling northbound on Mike Padgett Highway swerved into the southbound lane striking the southbound vehicle. The northbound vehicle caught on fire.

Both drivers were killed.