AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The second annual “Miss Juliet’s Walk,” is scheduled for October 22nd, at 9am, at Lake Olmstead.

The purpose of the walk is to raise awareness for down syndrome and to benefit the Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

Juliet, to whom the walk was named after was born with a heart defect and Down Syndrome. She was hospitalized at three months old, for a total of four months.

Now, thanks to the Children’s Hospital of Georgia, Juliet is now an active one year old, and thriving.

The first walk happened back in 2021, where it raised a total of $10,000 Child’s Life, the pediatric intensive care unit, and the cariology department.

The organizers of the walk are encouraging people to purchase a t-shirt to help support the event. The deadline to buy a shirt is October 9th.