AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Malcolm Cunningham Chevrolet is sponsoring the 2nd Annual Car, Truck, and Motorcycle show on Saturday, May 20th, from 10 A.M. to 3 P.M.

It’ll be a free, fun, and family friendly event that organizers say is sure to be an exciting day for the community.

“The Augusta Pride Riders, and the Blood Connection are going to be here. We’re doing a car, truck, and motorcycle show. We’re going to have food vendors, we’re going to have sales, and we’re going to have merchandise, t-shirts, hats, belts. It’ll be lots of fun for the family, and everyone should come out and enjoy it,” said BDC Manager, Brittney Dillander.

It’s important for the folks at Malcolm Cunningham Chevrolet to do these kind of events so they can give back to the community.

“So not only do we do this event, this is our second year in a row with the Augusta Pride Riders. They actually use our facility the first Tuesday of every month to have their meeting. They also do community events, the help out schools, they do blood drives, and food drives, and all kinds of things for the Augusta community, and so do we. We have a mentorship program with about four of our salesmen and women, as well as two of our sales managers. We just like to participate and do anything we can to help improve our community.”

Last year, Malcolm Cunningham Chevrolet gave away $3,000 to the Ronald McDonald House, and this year they’ll be donating some of the proceeds to the Triumphant Family Christian Center. They’ll also be donating laptops to the YMCA.

So, if you’re looking for fun family event, that’s also for a good cause, then this one might be right up your alley.

“I want everyone to bring their friends, bring their family, come enjoy some cool cars, come help support the community, it’s supposed to be the first day in three days without rain, so come on out, get all that energy out, and enjoy some food and fun.”

Malcolm Cunningham Chevrolet is located at 2031 Gordon Highway in Augusta, Georgia.