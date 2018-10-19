26th Hispanic Festival’s new location

After almost a year of planning the 26th Hispanic festival is here. This year the festival is at Evans Towne Center Park. We spoke to the president of the festival who tells us with this new location he expects an attendance of 12,000 people.

“It’s our Hispanic culture that we are trying to bring and share with the American population.”

He tells us this change in location has sparked the community’s interest to a degree that area businesses and groups are looking to be a part of the weekend.

“We never had a sponsor calling us and now they’re coming to us. which is a good feeling, a great feeling actually,” says Juan.

This festival strongly celebrates the Hispanic culture with vendors and food from all regions of Latin America. Like Mexico, Puerto Rico and Cuba.

One of the vendors says this is her 15th year working the festival and it’s always like a family reunion.

“People always look for their Hispanic festival. they come to relax and come together to unite with everyone because here everyone always comes together especially all the Latinos,” says Lydia Sulliba.

This festival is an event where families can come and experience something different all in one place