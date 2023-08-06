NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating a motorcycle accident that claimed the life of a North Augusta man.

The accident occurred on Old Edgefield Road near Knox Avenue in North Augusta shortly after 2:00 a.m. Sunday.

The motorcyclist, identified as 24-year-old Danielson Gomez, was operating a 2012 Ducati 848 traveling northward on Old Edgefield Road when he lost control in a curve and was thrown off the motorcycle.

Gomez was pronounced dead at the scene from blunt force injuries.

The Coroner’s Office along with the North Augusta Department of Public Safety are continuing with the investigation.

Toxicology analysis is pending.