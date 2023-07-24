EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead after an accident in Edgefield County.

It happened just before 6:00pm Sunday night on Highway 191, about three miles south of Johnston.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the wreck involved three vehicles: two pickup trucks and a sedan.

Lance Corporal William Bennett says a truck was stopped on Old Plank Road, when the driver pulled onto the highway.

The driver of the other pickup was traveling south on the highway, swerved to avoid a crash, hitting the sedan stopped at a stop sign on Airport Road.

The driver of the Sedan, 24-year-old Jamarquious Thompkins was taken to the hospital where he died.