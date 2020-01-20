23rd Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Unity Breakfast

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Today, January 20th, hundreds of people gathered in downtown Augusta for the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Unity Breakfast.

Local brothers of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. hosted the big event.

This year State Court Solicitor General Omeeka Loggins was the guest speaker and our own Dee Griffin was the emcee!

The theme of the breakfast was love, non-violence, equality and peace.

“We’re celebrating, basically, by living his life. Understanding what his dream was and trying to increase and make sure that we’re all better in regards to his legacy. In regards, if we all just took the time to love one another, this world would be a better place to live,” said Unity Breakfast Chairman Ellis Albright.

Percival Galloway, President of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. added, “Even though it’s going to be a day off, it’s really a day on for service within the community. And that’s one thing Dr. Marin Luther King exhibited was service to all mankind. So when you look at it, when it comes down to peace, love and the fight against injustices that’s is what the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King stood for.”