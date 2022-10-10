AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Members of the community recently gathered for the 23rd Annual P.O.P. Walk. The People of Parkinson’s Walk is a yearly fundraiser where all the proceeds go back to those with Parkinson’s, their family members, and their care partners.

“Parkinson’s is a very unrepresented group. Not a lot of people that aren’t affected by it know about Parkinson’s or how it affects not only the patient but their family members. So, this is really to connect those with Parkinson’s, caregivers, care partners, family members, and also those that don’t quite know about it,” said President of the Board of Directors for the CSRA Parkinson’s Support Group, Logan Banks.

The event had a great turnout and those who came were happy to see so many in attendance.

“Well, it’s very heartwarming and inspires confidence. I do believe that they will find cures for Parkinson’s. Perhaps not in my lifetime, but I know they’re making tremendous advances and research costs a significant amount of money. So, anything we can raise here to help that is great,” said Charles Cogswell, who lives with Parkinson’s.

“Thank you to all of our sponsors, thank you to our media sponsor, as well. We appreciate everything everyone does and truly, like I said, we’re a volunteer based organization, so everyone’s time is just so important to us and we really appreciate that they’re donating that,” said Banks.

The CSRA Parkinson’s Support Group is celebrating the event’s success and there’s still plenty of ways for you to help.

“Go to our website, parkinsoncsra.org or on the 4th Tuesday of every month, at 6 p.m., we do our general meeting at Brandon Wilde in the Georgia Rooms. So come on out. Everyone is welcome. You don’t have to have Parkinson’s or be affected by Parkinson’s to join us,” said Banks.