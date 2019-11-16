23-year-old hits employee, child during altercation at Augusta Mall

RICHMON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — There is no active shooter incident at Augusta Mall but someone has been arrested for an incident, there Saturday.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to Augusta Mall following the report of someone with a gun.

After authorities received the description of the person believed to have a gun, the man, later identified as 23-year-old Hakeem Nate Gamble, was located outside of Augusta Mall.

Witnesses say that Gamble was involved in a verbal altercation with a male inside of JC Penny that turned into a very brief physical altercation.

Gamble later struck a 16-year-old JC Penny Sales Associate and a 5-year-old child.

He did not have a weapon at the time of the incident, according to Sgt. Kimberly Lee.

The 23-year-old was arrested and charged with simple battery and second-degree cruelty to children.