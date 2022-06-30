AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) – Investigators say 22-year-old Thaddeus Rodregus Price was shot and killed early Thursday morning.

His family calls him ‘ TJ’ and they say he was a loving father who graduated from Hephzibah High School and was a student at Benedict College.

Its the second fatal shooting in the area this month.

“To hear that the man was killed that is shocking,” Chloe James said.

Chloe James said while Price’s death is surprising, its not uncommon to hear gunshots in the area.

“It’s just what you hear around here. We never know if its gunshots or fireworks, but its pretty common to hear around here,” James said.

She said it can be as often as once or twice a month.

“You hear gunshots anywhere and its a little concerning. We have two young kids and that’s concerning. They’re not allowed to come in the front yard by themselves at all,” James said.

Earlier this month a man was killed at a Captain D’s on Wrightsboro Road about a mile from where Price was shot and killed.

Earlier this year there was a shooting at Fox Trace, at the BP in front of the mall and recently a woman was hit was a gun in the parking lot of Augusta Mall.

As for the shooting, investigators have not released a motive or identified any suspects.

The shooting is still under investigation.