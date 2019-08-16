21st annual Kicks 99 Guitar Pull line-up announced

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – KICKS 99 is excited to announce the first three artists for its 21st Annual KICKS 99 Guitar Pull, Presented By First Choice Homebuilders & Associated Credit Union, Monday, November 18 at the James Brown Arena. This year’s Guitar Pull line-up will include: Runaway June, Rodney Atkins & CMA New Artist of the Year… Luke Combs!

Tickets on sale Friday, August 23 at 10AM. This year ALL tickets will be sold online at AECTIX.com or by phone 877.428.4849. Tickets are $40, with a 4 ticket purchase limit. For more information please call the James Brown Arena at 706-722-3521 or Beasley Media Group, Inc at 706-396-7000.

Tickets will be given away at KICKS 99 Guitar Pull ticket stops and also on-air at KICKS 99.5. Go to www.kicks99.com for a complete list of ticket stop locations.

This year’s KICKS 99 Guitar Pull is presented First Choice Homebuilders & Associated Credit Union. The concert benefits The United Way of the CSRA, providing badly needed funds to support local families who find themselves in need during the holidays. It is the largest single donation of the year that the United Way of the CSRA receives for this purpose.