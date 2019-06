ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) — A suspect wanted by the Allendale Police Department is now in police custody.

Deveon Tyrik Lamor Wright, 21, Allendale, is charged with attempted murder.

The charges stem from a reported shooting incident on Main Street South on Saturday, April 27. We’re told one person was grazed by a bullet and one vehicle was left with several bullet holes.

Wright turned himself in to police on Friday, June 7.