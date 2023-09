AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a pedestrian fatality that occurred Wednesday morning.

According to Twitter, it happened about 2:45 am at 3307 Mike Padgett Highway.

The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Zyionna Fields of Dudley Street.

Authorities say she was struck by a southbound vehicle.

Fields was pronounced dead on the scene at 2:54 a.m.

An autopsy has been scheduled…..