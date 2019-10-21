2050 Metropolitan Transportation Survey Update

The Augusta Richmond County Planning and Development team has been working together to help with city growth.

They sent out this public survey for your feedback.

Buses, cars, and even walking on a Richmond County sidewalk are some of the things that the planning and development team is asking for feedback on.

They’re thinking 30 years in advance.

Land Use Transportation Planner, Dr. Oliver Page, says, “well, we’re looking at transportation improvements from now until 2050.”

It’s part of the 2050 Metropolitan Transportation Plan that requires an update every five years.

“It takes decades to have certain transportation improvements, such as the light rail system so we have to plan now for the future, and that’s why we are going to the members of the public asking them what they would like to see in 5 years, 10 years time,” says Dr. Page.

The survey allows you to rank what matters to you most. Then you answer questions on what you use now and what you would like to see more of.

It even shows you a map of Richmond, Columbia, Aiken, and Edgefield counties to show area in need of physical improvement.

Dr. Page says they are trying to be as transparent as possible.

“Completing the survey is one aspect of being transparent,” he says, “because the more comments we receive, the more we can address, and, hopefully, the analysis will be more inclusive of those people who have provided their input.”

The survey is in three languages–English, Spanish, and Korean– to reach as many people as they can.

This is just one phase of the project. The information will be given to analysts based in Atlanta. Those analysts will come back and share what the people want and how much money is allocated to prioritize the need.

“What should come first? Should we widen roads first? Should we improve the transit system first? Should we have more paid parking? Should we have more bike ways? And at the phase then the public are able to state their priotirities and that determines a final plan which should be ready in September 2020,” says Dr. Page.

The survey closes on November 1st, but if you have any feedback you can always call the Planning and Development team after the survey is closed.