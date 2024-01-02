AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The City of Aiken’s Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Department has announced the Spring Day Camp for 2024. Registration opens Feb 5.

This year’s camp will be held at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center on Whiskey Rd. from Apr. 1 through 5. Camp hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a 30-minute early drop-off and late pickup-up. The camp is for elementary school-age children 5K through 5th grade.

Campers will be able to enjoy arts, crafts, and other activities. Parents must provide lunch, snacks, and drinks.

The camp will cost $100 per child, but parents can apply for Fun Funds Youth Scholarship to help offset the cost.

Call 803-642-7631 or visit the City of Aiken Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Facebook page for more information.