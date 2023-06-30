RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Tax Assessor’s Office is scheduled to mail out 2023 Property Notices of Assessment to property owners, beginning Friday, June 30th, and to real estate owners starting Monday, July 3rd.

Officials say that this notice will include the prior year’s value, the 2023 value, the value of any exemptions, and reasons for any change in the property assessment, and they state that also included on the notice is an estimate of tax based on the prior year’s tax rates, known as the millage rate.

According to officials, the annual mailing of these notices begins a 45-day period in which property owners can appeal the assessment, and the deadline to do so will be notated on the owner’s assessment notice.

Standard appeal forms are available in the Richmond County Tax Assessor’s Office, and property owners will also have the option to appeal online through the Office’s website, beginning Friday.

Property owners with a homestead exemption qualify for Georgia’s 2023 Property Tax Relief Grant, also known as the Homestead Tax Relief Grant, which provides a one-time property tax relief of $18,000 off the assessed value of the home.

For additional information on the 2023 Property Valuations and the Homestead Tax Relief Grant, view a list of resources at www.augustaga.gov, call 706-821-2310, or use the quick links below.

Quick links to resources

• 2023 Property Tax Relief Grant FAQs:

https://dor.georgia.gov/2023-property-tax-relief-grant

• Augusta, Georgia’s 2023 Property Valuations Q&A:

https://augustarichmondtaxassessor.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2023/06/2023-Valuations-QA_Augusta-Richmond-BOA-1.pdf

• Richmond County Tax Assessor’s Office:

https://augustarichmondtaxassessor.com/

• Richmond County Tax Commissioner’s Office:

https://www.arctax.com/