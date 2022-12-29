NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — The fireworks won’t just be in the sky during the July 4th holiday, they’ll also be on the court here at the Riverwalk Activities Center. The 2023 Nike EYBL Peach Jam promises plenty of great basketball to go along with your festivities.

“We’re going to make sure this facility is running on the top like it always does. You know we’re just going to put out the red carpet as we always do. So, it’s a little bit different this year with the dates, but I still think it’s going to work out well for the city, and I think the players are going to have a great experience,” Riverview Activities Center Marketing Tourism Coordinator Randy DuTeau said.

The tournament brings amateur basketball players and teams as well as top college basketball coaches, from around the country to North Augusta.

“Comes here once a year, and a lot of famous athletes’ children play in it, and a lot of famous athletes like LeBron and Carmelo Anthony come up here and watch their children play,” Activities Center guest Michael Broady said.

With the new schedule, workers at Riverview Activities Center feel like they’ll get a great turnout.

“People typically are going to go out of town, and so the fact that we have the tournament coming in July 3rd through the 9th, that’s going to be a really big pick up for this area in terms of hotel rooms, driving people into the restaurants, etcetera. So, it actually kind of works to our advantage from an economic impact standpoint,” DuTeau said.

Local basketball players who practice at the activities center feel a sense of pride that the event, featuring so many big names, is in their community.

“It’s cool to be able to say that I’ve been in the same gym as LeBron and the past athletes that’s been here that’s in the NBA currently,” Broady said.

And as they do each year, people in the CSRA are ready to welcome new guests into the area.

“It’s going to be a good opportunity to take advantage of some of the other festivities that are going on in the area and making sure that the folks that are coming into town are aware of that,” DuTeau said.

It will be a time for friends, fireworks, and celebrations of all kinds in the CSRA.