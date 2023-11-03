AUGUSTA (WJBF) – He was known as “The Godfather of Soul’ and his grace lives on through the James Brown Family Foundation and the annual James Brown Turkey Giveaway.

The legendary Soul Singer started it decades ago to help those who couldn’t afford to buy a turkey.

It will soon be time to sign up for your holiday bird.

Deanna Brown Thomas, the daughter of he late James Brown joined Mary Morrison Thursday on NewsChannel 6 at Noon.

To register for the turkey giveaway, come to the James Brown Arena parking lot November 4 or November 11 from 9 am – 11 am.

Bring a valid state ID, current power bill or lease agreement.

For more information call (803) 640-2090

You can also email info@jamesbrownfamilyfdn.org.