AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – All 2023 Aiken County Public School District graduations will be held at the USC Aiken Convocation Center.

Leading up to the first round of commencements, starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aiken High School will hold mandatory graduation practice at James A. Taylor Gym and Student Activities Center at the high school.

Then, at 5 P.M., on Wednesday, commencement season will kick-off in Aiken County with a completer ceremony for Aiken County Career and Technology Center graduates at USC Aiken Convocation Center, which will be followed at 7 P.M. by graduation ceremonies for Wagener-Salley High School.

Thursday, June 8th, starting at 2 P.M., South Aiken High School will hold graduation ceremonies, followed by Aiken Scholars Academy at 5 P.M., and by Midland Valley High School at 8 P.M.

On the last day of graduations, Friday, June 9th, starting at 9 A.M., North Augusta High School will hold their commencement ceremonies, followed by Ridge Spring-Monetta Middle-High School at Noon, Aiken High at 3 P.M., and by Silver Bluff High School graduation at 6 P.M.

Those unable to attend will be able to view commencement exercises online by clicking on the school logo for the graduation ceremony you wish to watch at the Aiken County Public School District’s webpage. The live-stream will begin 15 minutes prior to the graduation start time.

An electronic version of each school’s printed program is also available by clicking on each school’s printed graduation program and downloading the file on the same page where graduations are being streamed.