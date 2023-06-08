This undated image shows campers at the West End House Girls Camp in Parsonsfield, Maine. (Kate Strait/American Camp Association via AP)

Here’s a running list of summer camps in the CSRA that WE know about:

The Richmond County School system has several camps. Click here for more info.

The Georgia Cyber Innovation & Training Center is offering a CyberPatriot Camp:

“The Fort Gordon Cyber District – Alliance for Cyber Education (ACE) team is proud to fund and host three CyberPatriot summer camps again this year! Air Force Association (AFA) CyberCamps are designed for high school and middle school students who are just getting into cybersecurity or who have cybersecurity knowledge and want to learn more.

Camps are hosted by approved organizations and institutions that register with the CyberPatriot Program Office. These organizations include, but are not limited, to AFA Chapters, schools, universities, CAP squadrons, companies in industry, boys and girls clubs, etc.

This is the first fully in-person camp we have hosted in the last two years. The Alliance for Cyber Education (ACE) team is the current CyberPatriot center of excellence of the Year for the entire nation. Instructors from NSA Georgia and units across Fort Gordon will be helping with this effort to locally grow cyber talent to fill the vast shortage of cyber workers this region needs.

What: AFA CyberCamps – AFA CyberCamps keep students improving their cybersecurity skills through the summer!

80 middle and high schoolers from the Augusta Boys and Girls Club and from school districts across the two states and seven counties that surround Fort Gordon

12 -16 June 2023 – 9:00 am to 3:00pm

Georgia Cyber Innovation & Training Center, 100 Grace Hopper Lane, Augusta GA 30901

The City of Aiken is offering a Day Camp:

The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Department is pleased to offer six sessions of Summer Day Camp at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road, from June 12 – July 21, 2023. Camp hours are Monday – Friday, from 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM, with a 30-minute early drop-off and late pickup period available. This fun-filled program is for children ages 5 – 12 (children must be within this age range at the start of the session). The cost is $100 per child weekly except for July 3-7 is $80 per child.

Each themed session encourages children to let their imaginations run wild. Campers will create arts and crafts, exercise, interact with special guests, experience field trips, conduct science experiments, swim at the City of Aiken Public Pool, and much more! Parents will provide lunch, snacks, and drinks each day. You can register for one session or all six, but hurry! Space is limited, and registration opens on April 3.

Applications for Fun Funds Youth Scholarship are available to help offset the camp cost for those who qualify.

Call (803) 642-7631 or visit the City of Aiken Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Facebook page for more information.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is offering their Sheriff’s Academy for the Youth Summer Camp.

The summer camp will consist of different outdoor activities, field trips, other local activities. There will be a $50 pre-registration fee for each week.

Food and a child’s camp t-shirt will be included in this fee. We are limited to 20 children per week. Parents can pick the registration packet up from the front desk in the lobby at the Sheriff’s Office.

If anyone has any questions please contact Sgt. Johnson or Chasity Miles with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

