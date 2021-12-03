2022 Community Grants Award funds local nonprofits

AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF)– The Community Foundation for the CSRA is providing $626,000 of funding to local nonprofits. 141 CSRA organizations applied for the 2022 Community Grants Award, and Friday, 50 recipients were announced.

According to the Community Foundation, “Each of the 50 nonprofit agencies meets pressing and evolving needs in the community and enriches lives through service across education, youth enrichment, health, the environment, arts, culture, and history, as well as assistance for people in need.”

One of the recipients is the Augusta Boxing Club, which has been keeping kids off the streets and building confidence in the ring for 45 years. Augusta Boxing Club will receive more than $11,000 to continue the after school program working against crime and drug abuse in teens.

“I actually cried when I saw the letter come through, the email come through, because it’s such a blessing,” Tiffany Cannon said about realizing the Augusta Boxing Club was a 2022 recipient.

Cannon says grant money makes all the difference, especially coming after more than a year in pandemic when funding has been hard to find.

“We were hit hard with COVID,” Cannon said. “We’ve lost kids, so now we have funds to where we can be able to probably get those kids back in there now and say, “Hey y’all, come with us, we got you, we’re here to support you, we’re not going to let you go.'”

And that’s just one of 50 local organizations making a difference.

Project Refresh is using its $15,000 grant to bring mobile shower units to Augusta’s homeless population.

“For the community to come alongside of us and realize this is a need and you guys can meet it was really humbling to us,” Brittany Hutto of Project Refresh said. “Our hearts are really to serve the homeless population here and to really get in the ditches with people and to find ways to facilitate dignity and hope for people that often go unnoticed and unseen.”

Each organization receiving funding meets different needs in the community.

“We’re grateful, we’re just so grateful that we’re able to get this. We’ll use it for cancer fighters around this area and beyond,” Jerry Renbarger of The Lydia Project said.

Since 1997, the Community Foundation for the CSRA has been investing in area nonprofits that work toward bettering the community.

“This program is primarily funded by the Masters tournament and they put the gas in the engine. So they make sure that our staff has the resources we need to make these sound, incredible, inspirational investments in our community,” president and CEO of the Community Foundation for the CSRA, Shell Berry said.