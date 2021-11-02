2021 CSRA Election Results

CSRA News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

“I Voted” stickers cover a table at a polling station during the North Carolina primary on Super Tuesday in Charlotte, North Carolina on March 3, 2020. – Forteen states and American Samoa are holding presidential primary elections, with over 1400 delegates at stake. Americans vote Tuesday in primaries that play a major role in who will challenge Donald Trump for the presidency, a day after key endorsements dramatically boosted Joe Biden’s hopes against surging leftist Bernie Sanders. The backing of Biden by three of his ex-rivals marked an unprecedented turn in a fractured, often bitter campaign. (Photo by Logan Cyrus / AFP) (Photo by LOGAN CYRUS/AFP via Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Unofficial election results from around the CSRA.

Georgia Elections

Blythe – Mayor:

  • Curt St. Germaine: 143 votes
  • Phillip Lee Stewart: 110 votes

Blythe – Councilmember (Vote for 2):

  • Judy A. Cordova: 135 votes
  • Anna Hill: 89 votes
  • Edward LaJoie: 142 votes
  • Rebecca Bartlett Newsome: 126 votes

Hephzibah – City Commissioner (Vote for 1):

  • Jody Boulineau: 332 votes
  • Unresolved Write-in: 21 votes

Hephzibah – City Commissioner (Vote for 1):

  • Robert J. Buchwitz: 334 votes
  • Unresolved Write-in: 23 votes

Hephzibah – City Commissioner (Vote for 1):

  • Lewis V. McFalls: 335 votes
  • Unresolved Write-in: 13 votes

Louisville – Mayor:

  • Reaves: 221 votes
  • Smith: 348 votes

Louisville City Council:

  • Burton-Davis: 193
  • Dixon: 373

New James Brown Arena Project Bond (Vote for 1):

  • Yes: 5,080 votes
  • No: 7,754 votes

South Carolina Elections

Aiken City Council District 2:

  • Lessie Price: 127 votes
  • Write-in: 2 votes

Aiken City Council District 6:

  • Edward K. Woltz: 75 votes
  • Write-In: 10 votes

Aiken City Council District 4:

  • Edward Girardeau: 196 votes
  • Write-In: 29 votes

Aiken City Council District 5:

  • Andrea Neira-Gregory: 94 votes
  • Write-In: 12 votes

Batesburg-Leesville – Mayor Town:

  • Stephen Steve Cain: 30 votes
  • Lancer Shull: 26 votes

Batesburg-Leesville – Town Council District 1

  • Barbara Brown

Batesburg-Leesville – Town Council District 5

  • Kevin Duggins: 12 votes
  • Shirley Etheredge Mitchell: 32 votes
  • Write In: 3 votes

Monetta – Town Council (Vote for 2):

  • Write-In Alan Shumpert: 9 votes
  • Nathan Schuler: 9 votes

Ward Town Council (Vote for 2):

  • James A Priest: 8 votes
  • Mary Brewer: 5 votes

Mayor Town of Ehrhardt:

  • Hallman Eugene Sease Jr.: 41 votes
  • Write – In: 2 votes

Mayor Town of Govan:

  • Wilma L Edmonds: 12 votes
  • Write-In: 0

Town Council Town of Ehrhardt (Vote for 2):

  • Harry Hughes: 38 votes
  • Write-In: 12 votes

Town Council Town of Govan (Vote for 4):

  • Edgar Allen Banks: 12 votes
  • Elizabeth Michelle Banks: 12 votes
  • Willie Mae Daniels: 12 votes
  • Erone Edmonds: 12 votes

City Council District 1 – Barnwell:

  • Billy Dozier: 73 votes
  • Ron Still: 193 votes

City Council District 3 – Barnwell:

  • Cullen Bolen: 29 votes
  • Alicia Davis: 116 votes

City Council District 5 – Barnwell:

  • Brad All: 57 votes
  • Brianne Wizorek: 14 votes\

City Council District 6 Unexpired – Barnwell:

  • Ryan Bragg: 96 votes
  • Write-In: 5

Barnwell: Should alcohol be sold on Sundays?

  • Yes: 314 votes
  • No: 343 votes

Barnwell: Should beer and wine be sold on Sundays?

  • Yes: 307 votes
  • No: 354 votes

Mayor – Williston:

  • Steven D K Brown: 428 votes
  • Billy A Brett Williams III: 544 votes

Mayor Unexpired Term Hilda:

  • John Moody: 76 votes
  • Write-In: 39 votes

Town Council for Elko (Vote for 2):

  • George Carrie: 18 votes
  • Jerry H Greene: 15 votes
  • Write-In: 1 vote

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories