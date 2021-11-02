2021 CSRA Election Results

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Unofficial election results from around the CSRA.
Georgia Elections
Blythe – Mayor:
- Curt St. Germaine: 143 votes
- Phillip Lee Stewart: 110 votes
Blythe – Councilmember (Vote for 2):
- Judy A. Cordova: 135 votes
- Anna Hill: 89 votes
- Edward LaJoie: 142 votes
- Rebecca Bartlett Newsome: 126 votes
Hephzibah – City Commissioner (Vote for 1):
- Jody Boulineau: 332 votes
- Unresolved Write-in: 21 votes
Hephzibah – City Commissioner (Vote for 1):
- Robert J. Buchwitz: 334 votes
- Unresolved Write-in: 23 votes
Hephzibah – City Commissioner (Vote for 1):
- Lewis V. McFalls: 335 votes
- Unresolved Write-in: 13 votes
Louisville – Mayor:
- Reaves: 221 votes
- Smith: 348 votes
Louisville City Council:
- Burton-Davis: 193
- Dixon: 373
New James Brown Arena Project Bond (Vote for 1):
- Yes: 5,080 votes
- No: 7,754 votes
South Carolina Elections
Aiken City Council District 2:
- Lessie Price: 127 votes
- Write-in: 2 votes
Aiken City Council District 6:
- Edward K. Woltz: 75 votes
- Write-In: 10 votes
Aiken City Council District 4:
- Edward Girardeau: 196 votes
- Write-In: 29 votes
Aiken City Council District 5:
- Andrea Neira-Gregory: 94 votes
- Write-In: 12 votes
Batesburg-Leesville – Mayor Town:
- Stephen Steve Cain: 30 votes
- Lancer Shull: 26 votes
Batesburg-Leesville – Town Council District 1
- Barbara Brown
Batesburg-Leesville – Town Council District 5
- Kevin Duggins: 12 votes
- Shirley Etheredge Mitchell: 32 votes
- Write In: 3 votes
Monetta – Town Council (Vote for 2):
- Write-In Alan Shumpert: 9 votes
- Nathan Schuler: 9 votes
Ward Town Council (Vote for 2):
- James A Priest: 8 votes
- Mary Brewer: 5 votes
Mayor Town of Ehrhardt:
- Hallman Eugene Sease Jr.: 41 votes
- Write – In: 2 votes
Mayor Town of Govan:
- Wilma L Edmonds: 12 votes
- Write-In: 0
Town Council Town of Ehrhardt (Vote for 2):
- Harry Hughes: 38 votes
- Write-In: 12 votes
Town Council Town of Govan (Vote for 4):
- Edgar Allen Banks: 12 votes
- Elizabeth Michelle Banks: 12 votes
- Willie Mae Daniels: 12 votes
- Erone Edmonds: 12 votes
City Council District 1 – Barnwell:
- Billy Dozier: 73 votes
- Ron Still: 193 votes
City Council District 3 – Barnwell:
- Cullen Bolen: 29 votes
- Alicia Davis: 116 votes
City Council District 5 – Barnwell:
- Brad All: 57 votes
- Brianne Wizorek: 14 votes\
City Council District 6 Unexpired – Barnwell:
- Ryan Bragg: 96 votes
- Write-In: 5
Barnwell: Should alcohol be sold on Sundays?
- Yes: 314 votes
- No: 343 votes
Barnwell: Should beer and wine be sold on Sundays?
- Yes: 307 votes
- No: 354 votes
Mayor – Williston:
- Steven D K Brown: 428 votes
- Billy A Brett Williams III: 544 votes
Mayor Unexpired Term Hilda:
- John Moody: 76 votes
- Write-In: 39 votes
Town Council for Elko (Vote for 2):
- George Carrie: 18 votes
- Jerry H Greene: 15 votes
- Write-In: 1 vote