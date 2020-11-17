2021 Augusta City budget moves forward

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Augusta commissioners have approved their 2021 city budget.

Commissioners have been working for weeks to eliminate an 8-million-dollar shortfall.

plans call for using two and a half million dollars from reserves and almost four million dollars from the cares act.

But some city leaders feel cuts in spending may still be needed down the road.

“The initial cuts that we discussed maybe back on the board nobody likes to make cuts but just in the world we are living in now with these shortfalls that we’re seeing I think cuts are going to be the way we got to go,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

The three point eight million dollars from the Cares Act will replace the annual city subsidy from the General Fund to the Transit Department.