2020 Mayor’s Masters Reception and St. Patrick’s Day Parade cancelled

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Office of the Mayor released a statement cancelling the Master’s Reception and the St. Patrick’s Day Parade amidst concerns over COVID-19.

The statement said,

“Today, after spending considerable time consulting with stakeholders, public health officials, medical professionals, city employees and the citizens of Augusta, I am announcing the cancellation of the 2020 Mayor’s Masters Reception and the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and celebration on the Augusta Common.”

“This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, CDC guidelines, our ability to ensure that our events do not contribute to the potential spread of the coronavirus into the Augusta community and ongoing efforts to provide for the health, welfare, and safety of all citizens. We know that canceling these events is in the best interest of our community at large. The time-honored tradition of the Mayor’s Masters Reception and the St. Patrick’s Day Parade will resume in 2021.”