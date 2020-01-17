2020 Martin Luther King Jr. parade route for Augusta

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., tells a press conference in Chicago, March 24, 1967 that civil rights demonstrations in Chicago  will be on a much more massive scale than last summer. King said marches will include some by African American pupils to all-white schools. (AP Photo/Charles Harrity)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The CSRA is celebrating with the annual MLK parade Saturday.

This year’s theme is “When we fight, we win.” The parade will feature dance groups, floats, and bands.

Celebrations start at 11:00 A.M. at the Dyes Park Community Center at 902 James Brown Boulevard.

The parade will start at Dyess Park, travel south on James Brown Boulevard, move west onto Wrightsboro Road, north on Augusta Avenue, east onto Laney-Walker Boulevard, north onto 11th Street and east onto D’Antignac Street where it will end.