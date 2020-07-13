2020 Fall Steeplechase canceled

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Out of caution for the community, the Aiken Steeplechase Association is cancelling the 29th Fall Steeplechase.
“With the unpredictability of COVID-19, the Board of Directors are very disappointed to have come to this decision, but feel that the safety of our patrons and longevity of our organization is paramount. We are continuing with the development of out new facility, which is set to host the 2021 Aiken Fall Steeplechase. Thank you for your continued support and patronage during these challenging times.”Aiken Steeplechase Association
