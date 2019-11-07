

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Historic buildings have a way of showing the city’s character. On Thursday the Historic Augusta committee released the 2020 Endangered properties list showing which buildings need to be saved.

As of 2019 there are a total of 76 endangered properties in Augusta. 19 of which have been saved, 15 that were lost and three that could possibly join the list of those lost.

“They (the buildings) are the history of our community. They (the buildings) are our identity and they (the buildings) have a useful life left in them,” says Erick Montgomery, the Executive Director at Historic Augusta.

Cumming Baptist Church on Gardner Street is one of the buildings on the endangered list. Norris Rouse is apart of the church. He says he is concerned about what the future holds when it comes to the structure of the church.

“The greatest thing that can happen would be that the church continues and with saying that …that can be in any location or any place but when you look at the history of the building, the history of the structure some of the features and the design. those things can get lost,” says Rouse.

Pullman Hall joins the list after it went up in flames May 2019. These old buildings are now fighting for a face lift and a new chance of life- all while being caught in the cross fire of a cyber boom.

“The greenest building is the one that is already built because it embodies that energy, that it took to build it and if you tear it down it goes into the land fill,” says Montgomery.

Demolition of the Former Fire Station at Dyess Park is something that has been discussed by the commission, especially since the community center is in need of an update.

“There so many ways to make a building more energy efficient but, by tearing it down you’re losing all that original effort that went into it,” says Montgomery.

The Historic Augusta committee listed the New Savannah Bluff Lock & Dam as an endangered property in 2018. Those apart of the committee agree with the recent lawsuit filed against the core of engineers. Listing the Lock and Dam to the National Register of Historic Places will offer an additional level of examination when federal money is spent through the review process.

“Just by speaking up you save a building because they don’t realize that it was historic or that there is an alternative,” says Montgomery.

For more Information visit http://www.historicaugusta.org/