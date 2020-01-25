2020 Chinese New Year Gala canceled over coronavirus concerns

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Augusta Chinese Associations canceled its 2020 Chinese New Year Gala on Augusta University’s campus.

The move comes following the outbreak of respiratory illness caused by coronavirus.

The illness first identified in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. The first case in the United States was announced on January 21.

“The worry among Chinese organizations in the United States is that Chinese members of their groups have traveled to and from China and/or have been in contact with friends/family who have traveled. In the Augusta community, this would be true for attendees/performers who would come to our event. We have been notified by many members that they will not be attending this year’s event,” officials said in a post post.

The event was scheduled for Saturday, January 25 at the Maxwell Performing Arts Theater.