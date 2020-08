BAMBERG, S.C. (WJBF) --- A partial building collapse in Bamberg, South Carolina have officials working to clear it up and figure out what needs to be in the area.

"People don't want to come here and see stuff like this," John Molinksy told NewsChannel 6's Shawn Cabbagestalk when looking at the downtown Bamberg area. Molinsky has been living in the area for more than a decade.  In those 12 years, he says things have definitely changed in the small city. "This town was nothing like this," he added.