2020 Augusta budget approved

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – After weeks of work, Augusta commissioners have next year’s finances in order.

On a seven to two vote, city leaders approved the 2020 city budget.

The budget includes $200 thousand dollars for longevity raises for veteran employees.

And covers the costs of 5 new employees for the Marshal’s Office.

The $168 million dollar plan is nearly $6 million dollars more than this years but Commissioners say that didn’t make approving it any easier.

“I’m fairly happy with it, fairly happy with it. The budget…there are areas we could have made some different adjustments, taking a little from some and giving a little more to others, but we have to compromise,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

The budget also includes more than $315 thousand dollars for contingency and is not calling for a property tax increase.