2020 Augusta 70.3 Ironman canceled

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Augusta 70.3 Ironman event has been canceled for 2020 due to concerns over COVID-19, according to a post on the event’s Facebook page.

In the post organizers said “With the health and safety of our community being an utmost priority, and after further evaluation with local authorities in relation to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we regret to advise that the IRONMAN 70.3 Augusta triathlon cannot take place in 2020 and will return on September 26, 2021.



ironman Ironman to take place at the end of September with changes in store Video

All registered athletes of the 2020 IRONMAN 70.3 Augusta triathlon will be receiving an email with further information. If you have additional questions or do not receive the email with further information, please contact augusta70.3@ironman.com.

While we are prevented from holding the event in 2020, we thank you for your commitment and look forward to providing you with an exceptional race experience in the future.”

The Ironman 70.3 is a triathlon that consists of 1.2 miles of swimming in the Savannah River, 56 miles of biking through Hephzibah and back and 13.1 miles of running through downtown Augusta.