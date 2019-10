AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The 2019 Police and Community Engagement, or PACE, Summit is coming to Aiken, South Carolina.

The event will be held on Friday, November 1 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

We’re told it will feature a presentation on the Project Safe Neighborhoods, an officer well-being session, survivors of violence impact messages, and a panel discussion by the President of the Aiken County NAACP.

The 2019 PACE Summit will take place at the City of Aiken Municipal Building.