2019 James Brown Toy Giveaway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – In the Garden City, many people like to keep Christmas funky.

This morning, people came out to May Park for the annual James Brown Toy Giveaway.

The Godfather of Soul started giving away toys to kids in need 29 years ago. Now his foundation carries on the legacy and on December 23rd, many local kids got to check some things off their want list.

“It was important to my father to look out for those that needed a little help because he was once that child. So to watch him do it, I just felt it was only right to continue. It’s hard right now. A lot of parents are working every day and still having a hard time to make ends meet,” said James Brown’s daughter Deanna.

About 300 local kids got gifts at the toy giveaway.

Deanna explained, “We’re thankful that the kids walked out of here with smiles. They got a picture with Santa. Some of them did face painting and toys. Some of them walked out with bikes but it’s also good to see parents and grandparents smile too because it’s a relief of pressure off of them. And that’s a blessing because that’s what we’re here to do is we’re here to bless other children.”

What do you want for Christmas?

With a laugh, Deanna responded, “Sleep!”