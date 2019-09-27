2019 Ironman road closures and detours

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – This weekend, IronMan organizers are expecting nearly 3,600 athletes to take on the course. But with that, come impacts to local traffic.

Traffic will be impacted on local roads starting on Sunday, September 29 at 4 a.m. and continuing until 6 p.m.

Bike Course Affected Roads:

Affected Road First Athlete – Last Athlete Greene St. 7:50 – 10:42 5th St. 7:52 – 10:45 Gordon Hwy 7:53 – 11:00 Gordon Hwy Fly Over 8:00 – 11:02 Mike Padgett 8:00 – 1:34 Old Waynesboro 8:10 – 12:18 McDade 8:14 – 11:42 Brown 8:19 – 11:55 McCombe 8:36 – 12:27 Broome 8:40 – 12:33 Hephziba McBean 8:42 – 12:45 Horseshoe 8:51 – 1:16 4-H Club 9:08 – 1:38 Doug Bernard Hwy 9:11 – 2:23 Lock and Dam 9:15 – 2:09 Doug Bernard to Gordon Hwy 9:32 – 2:33 Gordon Hwy and Taylor 9:37 – 2:39 Taylor and 4th 9:37 – 2:39 Watkins and East Boundary 9:38 – 2:42 Sand Bar Ferry 9:39 – 2:46 FINISH 9:42 – 2:50

Run Course Affected Roads:

IRONMAN 70.3

Broad St. E 13th St. East Boundary 4 a.m.-6 p.m. Broad St. W East Boundary 12th St. 4 a.m.-6 p.m. East Boundary S Reynolds St. Greene St. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Greene St. E East Boundary 13th St. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 13th St. N Greene St. Broad St. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 12th St. Broad St. Jones St. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Jones St. 12th St. 10th St. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 10th St. Jones St. Reynolds St. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 8th St. Reynolds St. Broad St. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Reynolds St. 10th St. Bay St. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Bay St. Reynolds St. Reynolds St. 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

IRONKids

Broad St. E 7th St. 11th St. 8 a.m.-10 a.m. Broad St. W 7th St. 11th St. 8 a.m.-10 a.m.

The following areas will be designated no parking areas from 4:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m: