2019 Ironman road closures and detours

CSRA News
Posted: / Updated:
Road Closure_56249

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – This weekend, IronMan organizers are expecting nearly 3,600 athletes to take on the course. But with that, come impacts to local traffic.

Traffic will be impacted on local roads starting on Sunday, September 29 at 4 a.m. and continuing until 6 p.m.

Bike Course Affected Roads:

Affected RoadFirst Athlete – Last Athlete
Greene St.7:50 – 10:42
5th St.7:52 – 10:45
Gordon Hwy7:53 – 11:00
Gordon Hwy Fly Over8:00 – 11:02
Mike Padgett8:00 – 1:34
Old Waynesboro8:10 – 12:18
McDade8:14 – 11:42
Brown8:19 – 11:55
McCombe8:36 – 12:27
Broome8:40 – 12:33
Hephziba McBean8:42 – 12:45
Horseshoe8:51 – 1:16
4-H Club9:08 – 1:38
Doug Bernard Hwy9:11 – 2:23
Lock and Dam9:15 – 2:09
Doug Bernard to Gordon Hwy9:32 – 2:33
Gordon Hwy and Taylor9:37 – 2:39
Taylor and 4th9:37 – 2:39
Watkins and East Boundary9:38 – 2:42
Sand Bar Ferry9:39 – 2:46
FINISH9:42 – 2:50

Run Course Affected Roads:
IRONMAN 70.3

Broad St.E 13th St.East Boundary 4 a.m.-6 p.m.
Broad St.WEast Boundary12th St.4 a.m.-6 p.m.
East BoundarySReynolds St. Greene St.10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Greene St.EEast Boundary13th St.10 a.m.-6 p.m.
13th St.NGreene St.Broad St.10 a.m.-6 p.m.
12th St.Broad St. Jones St.10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Jones St.12th St. 10th St.10 a.m.-6 p.m.
10th St.Jones St. Reynolds St.10 a.m.-6 p.m.
8th St. Reynolds St. Broad St.10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Reynolds St.10th St. Bay St.10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Bay St.Reynolds St. Reynolds St.10 a.m.-6 p.m.

IRONKids

Broad St.E7th St.11th St.8 a.m.-10 a.m.
Broad St.W7th St.11th St.8 a.m.-10 a.m.

The following areas will be designated no parking areas from 4:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m:

  • Broad Street from East Boundary to 13th Street, including center parking bays
  • Reynolds Street from East Boundary to Bay Street
  • 8th Street from Reynolds Street to Broad Street

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story