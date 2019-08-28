2019 Clean Energy Roadshow coming to Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The 2019 Clean Energy Roadshow will be at the Georgia Cyber Center on August 28.

People will get the chance to learn more about electric and natural gas-powered vehicles. Folks will also have the opportunity to test drive several vehicles.

The main goal of the Clean Energy Roadshow is to show people how they can be more efficient and environmentally friendly in their business or personal lives.

“Clean energy is really catching on in the US. Even with Republicans like me and my colleagues because so much of the technology is coming down in price. Solar and batteries so it’s really starting to make economic sense,” said Georgia Public Service Commissioner Tim Echols.

Echols added, “Blue Bird, which is a Georgia company, they make buses down in Ft. Valley. The yellow school buses with a bird on it. Those buses now, about 25% of those buses that come off their assembly line, run on either propane or natural gas. And natural gas is a very cheap fuel. Very clean.”

Click or tap here for tickets to the 2019 Clean Energy Roadshow. Tickets are free. The event starts at 9:00 a.m. at the Georgia Cyber Center (100 Grace Hopper Lane, Augusta, GA 30901).