20-year-old dead following shooting at nightclub in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a shooting at a nightclub in Augusta.

Details are limited but according to Richmond County Chief Deputy Coroner Kenneth Boose Sr., Taquan Dashawn Salley, 20, of Wagener was shot at least once at Club Viral on Laney Walker Blvd.

He was pronounced dead at Augusta University.

An autopsy is scheduled for early next week at the GBI crime lab in Atlanta, according to Boose.

“A possible suspect has been detained and Investigators have responded,” according to Sgt Caleb Lee with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

