20 million dollar amphitheater the recommendation for Lake Olmstead

Augusta leaders looking at whether more bucks will provide more bang at a new Amphitheater at Lake Olmstead Stadium.

“We need a first class venue, and ah I mean everybody else is building around us they’re building first class venues so why shouldn’t we do the same,” said Commissioner Bill Fennoy.

Commissioners getting a look at what consultants feel about a lake Olmstead Amphitheater, with a recommendation on doing a mid range option,

That option is for an 8 to 10 thousand set amphitheater, at a cost of between 22-and 25 million dollars.

“I think price will be an issue but we want to be able to have a good facility that’s attractive that can meet the needs of the community and of the vendors.” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

“20 to 25 million dollars to redo Lake Olmstead Stadium, is absolutely unnecessary I will never go along with it,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

“There’s still a lot of questions right now that is a hefty price tag, I’m not sure where we would find the funds for that right now,” said Commissioner Mary Davis

“Consultants also recommending a minimal plan that would be in the more to two to five million dollar range.

“This is not going to be something where we can hold the biggest show in town right now, lets not take the focus off the James Brown arena,” said Commissioner Marion Williams

“We’re going to have an amphitheater, we’re going to get it done, we just not going to do it for 25 million dollars,” said Commissioner Clarke.

Consultants are waiting for commissioners to decide if they want a minimal or mid range, amphitheater, but the Administrative Services Committee voting this afternoon to make visits to other nearby out door venues before making a decision on the direction at Lake Olmstead.