HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office investigating a drowning that occurred on Saturday, July15th.

2-year-old Natalia Felix, from Augusta, fell into a pool on the 3000 block of Hollins Drive in Hephzibah.

She was taken to Augusta University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 8:00pm the same day.

An autopsy has been completed and waiting on results.

This is a developing story.